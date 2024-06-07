Felony Arrest Made in Arroyo Grande 6.07.2024

AG PD FELONY ARREST STATEMENT

The Arroyo Grande police department released a statement of an incident that took place earlier this week, resulting in a felony arrest.

In the afternoon of June 5th, officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of W. Branch street after receiving a report of an attempted vehicle theft and vehicle break-in. The suspect vehicle was located several hours later by the Grover Beach police department in their city.

The vehicle fled from an attempted traffic stop onto the 101. Officers attempted to pursue the vehicle, but discontinued the chase for the protection of bystanders.

The vehicle was then located at Pismo Beach unoccupied, and it was determined the vehicle was reported stolen from Fresno, California.

Officers eventually located the two suspects: 41-year-old Daniel Ibarra of Fresno, and 32-year-old Corina Medrano of Fresno.

They were both arrested and booked into the San Luis Obispo county jail on multiple charges.