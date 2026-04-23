Atascadero PD Investigate Report of Masked Individual at Elementary School 04.23.2026

The Atascadero police department responded to a report of a possible individual wearing a mask seen on a school campus.

The APD responded at about 12:13 pm yesterday to Monterey elementary school. School staff immediately initiated lock-down procedures “out of an abundance of caution.”

Officers established a secure perimeter around the campus and began their search. No individual matching the reported description, however, was located.

The lock-down was lifted at about 12:47 pm, and officers continued to conduct follow-up interviews as part of standard protocol. The APD extends their appreciation to the quick actions from school staff, and the cooperation of students during the incident.

No injuries were reported.