PRHS Music Dept Holding Big Spring Show at Templeton Performing Arts Center 04.23.2026

04.22.26 Paso Robles High School Music Department Presents “The Big Spring Show” at TPAC

The Paso Robles high school music department is preparing for a large, collaborative event at the Templeton Performing Arts Center in May.

On May 15th, PRHS students will present the big spring show, featuring advanced choir, the crimson collective singers, and the school’s award-winning jazz and concert bands. Each performance serves as a culminating showcase of the year for the PRHS music program, with a collaborative finale of both the bands and choirs.

The performance will feature a “Divers Repetoire,” including selections such as “Macarthur Park,” “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest,” “Walk out on the Water,” and “Sigkap Siaga.”

Two performances will be offered on the 15th: one at 6 pm, and another at 8 pm. Tickets can be purchased at: templetonpac.org.