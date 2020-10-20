Atascadero Police & Fire Association 10.20.2020

The Atascadero police and fire associations releasing a joint statement regarding the mayoral and city council race.

They conclude, and I quote, that mayoral candidate Josh Donovan and council member candidate Nic Mattson have failed to earn our confidence to act in the best interest of public safety if elected.

The joint statement released yesterday by the police and fire.

Now that chief Haley is no longer on the Atascadero payroll, and he can talk openly about his former employers. He says Heather Moreno is the best mayor with whom he worked. He credits mayor Moreno and city manager Rachelle Rickard with providing excellent financial leadership. Both mayor Moreno and city manager Rachelle Rickard are licensed certified public accountants.