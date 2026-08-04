Atascadero Police Investigate Disturbance Involving Gunfire 08.04.2026

The Atascadero police department investigated a call of a disturbance involving gunfire on the 9100 block of San Diego road, August 2nd at about 7:10 pm.

Police learned that two adult males had been involved in a physical fight inside the residence. During the fight, one of the men produced a handgun, and two shots were fired while in close proximity with one another. Both men sustained gunshot wounds, and were transported via ambulance to the Sierra Vista regional medical center with non-life-threatening injuries.

APD says there are no outstanding suspects or threats to the community.