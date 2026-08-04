Paso Robles Man Arrested For Allegedly Using a Tractor to Crush a Vehicle 08.04.2026

A Paso Robles man was arrested on Saturday in Santa Maria for allegedly using a tractor to crush a car.

Authorities say on Saturday, August 1st at about 12:03 am, deputies responded to a 911 call on the 1700 block of Sinton road in Santa Maria, reporting a suspect driving a front loader tractor into an occupied car. Deputies say an adult female passenger was in the vehicle, when 38-year-old Levi Gaze from Paso Robles rammed the car with the tractor several times after an argument. The passenger was able to safely exit the vehicle without being seriously injured.

Gaze was taken into custody and booked on felony charges of assault with a deadly weapon and vandalism.