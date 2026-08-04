Vegetation Fires in Paso Robles & Templeton 08.04.2026

A vegetation fire broke out yesterday afternoon, near Linne road and Penman Springs road.

The fire broke out at about 4 pm, and several buildings in the immediate area were threatened, prompting some evacuation orders. Traffic on Linne road had been reduced to one lane. At about 4:45 pm, forward progress of the blaze was stopped, and the fire’s size was estimated to be 11.7 acres. No injuries or damaged structures were reported.

Another fire broke out east of Templeton, on Lamplighter way, at about 1:30 pm. The fire was quickly knocked down to just about one and a half acres about an hour later. One tractor driver sustained minor injuries from the fire, and was assessed but not transported to a nearby hospital.