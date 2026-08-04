Man Convicted of False Imprisonment in San Luis Obispo County 08.04.2026

An undocumented immigrant, believed to be from China, has been convicted on false imprisonment and weapons charges in San Luis Obispo county.

27-year-old Yingjie Sun was arrested by CHP on May 3rd after law enforcement received a call from his significant other at about 12:32 am, saying that he was threatening her while they were camping around for Hunter Liggett. Sun then drove around near Templeton that day, without a destination, and refused to let the woman out of the car. CHP conducted a traffic stop, and found him to be in possession of multiple illegal self-made guns and silencers. They also discovered he was not a lawful U.S. citizen.

He was arrested, and pleaded no contest to his charges. He will serve 270 days in county jail, followed by three years of probation, and his convictions are all deportable defenses. He will serve his full sentence in jail before potentially being deported. He is scheduled to be sentenced on September 15th.