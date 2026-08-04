Independence Day Action Report For San Luis Obispo County 08.04.2026

The county board of supervisors received on is a report from the fireworks task force on the outcomes of enforcement strategies implemented this Independence day.

The task force was a collaboration with the county public information office, sheriff’s office, and county fire. Fliers and signs were all sent out and posted to make gathering places for fireworks within unincorporated areas known. During enforcement activities, the sheriff’s office initiated five criminal cases, 21 county ordinance violation notices, and seized 69 pounds of fireworks.

Estimated total fines with the violations is $21,000. The sheriff’s office received 1,166 emergency calls during the 24-hour period of July 4th, 258 of which were fireworks related.