In Atascadero this weekend, a big event for the Printery.

That’s the brick building near the rotunda which was actually the first large building constructed by EG Lewis when he developed Atascadero as a utopian community.

Which is this coming Saturday and Sunday.

Again the open house is from 11-4 each day and it’s free. The dance is Friday night at six.

For more information go to: atascaderoprintery.org.