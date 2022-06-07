In Sports 06.07.2022

The NCAA play offs wrap up yesterday, setting the stage for the Super Regionals this weekend. Stanford beat Texas State 4-3 to advance. And Oregon State beat Vanderbilt 7-6.

So, this weekend in Palo Alto, #2 Stanford plays U-Conn in a best of three series.

In Corvallis, Oregon, #3 Oregon State hosts #14 Auburn.

In Knoxville, Tennessee, #1 Tennessee hosts Notre Dame.

Otherwise all the teams are from the south.

Virginia Tech, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Louisville, East Carolina, Texas, North Carolina, Arkansas, Southern Miss, and Ole Miss.

The winners of the eight super regionals go to the College World Series in Omaha.

In major league baseball yesterday,

The Red Sox beat the Angels 1-0.

The Mets beat the Padres 11-5.

It was a travel day for most teams yesterday.