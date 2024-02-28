Atascadero Resident Killed in Crash at Oceano Dunes 02.28.2024

On Sunday afternoon, ranger staff of the Oceano dunes state vehicular recreation area were informed of a crash at the park.

A release by the California department of state parks says rangers found an off road highway recreation vehicle on its side with visible damage. There were two men at the scene with no other vehicles involved.

The release says that bystanders attempted CPR on one of the men until rangers and Cal Fire arrived with emergency medical equipment, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. He has since been identified as 31-year-old Atascadero resident Taylor Brard.

The passenger was airlifted to receive treatment for non-life threatening injuries.