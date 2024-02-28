Fireworks Show For International Women’s Day in Atascadero 02.28.2024

At Her Table has partnered with the city of Atascadero to offer a free fireworks display for International Women’s Day on Friday, March 8th.

The Women’s Day celebration will go from 5 to 8 pm, with the Atascadero historical society offering free tours at city hall, highlighting influential women in the central coast’s development.

The fireworks show will begin at 7 pm, weather permitting at the sunken gardens. Live music will also be played in front of city hall.

More information can be found on at Her Table’s website: athertable.com.