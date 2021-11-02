Atascadero Robbery 11.02.2021

Halloween night, some robbers stole money from Discount Cigarette on El Camino Real in Atascadero.

Around 7:10 Sunday night, Atascadero police were called to investigate the robbery. Witnesses telling police two adult men entered the business, approached the check out area and demanded cash.

Neither man brandished a weapon, but they threatened to assault the clerk if he did not cooperate.

The two men left in an unidentified sedan with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with information about that robbery Sunday night at Discount Cigarette at 8457 El Camino Real is asked to call the Atascadero police department.