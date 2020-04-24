Atascadero Shooting 4.24.2020

An Atascadero man was arrested Wednesday on charges of attempted murder.

65-year-old Steven Ladwig allegedly impersonated a police officer and fired a handgun at a woman in a vehicle two weeks ago. The incident occurred on Saturday April 11th at 2:20 in the morning in the area of Buena Fortuna and Avenida Maria in Atascadero. The woman says she was sitting in her car when a man approached on foot. He identified himself as a law enforcement officer and displayed a handgun. Fearing for her safety, the woman immediately drove off. The suspect fired one shot from the hand gun. The bullet hit the woman’s vehicle and struck the woman in the shoulder.

Charges have not yet been filed by the county district attorney’s office.