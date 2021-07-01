Atascadero Summer Sizzle 7.01.2021

Atascadero kicks off Summer Sizzle Wednesday afternoon at Farmer’s Market.

Terri Banish says the annual event includes chefs sharing samples with visitors and providing a recipe including ingredients which can be purchased from local growers at Farmer’s Market.

Farmstead Ed also participated, encouraging people to experience agriculture through farms tours and workshops. A representative from Life Elements was on hand to share samples of their CBD products, which are produced in Atascadero.

Tennessee Jimmy provided live music.

The Summer Sizzle series will continue through August 4th each Wednesday afternoon in Atascadero.