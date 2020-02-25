Atascadero Talk On The Block 2.25.2020

The city of Atascadero and Chamber of Commerce held another Talk-On-The-Block last night at the United Methodist Church at the south end of Atascadero.

About 20 people attended the event. City manager Rochelle Rickard described the city’s financial challenges and goals and answered a variety of questions from attendees. Questions were raised about the closure of Kmart and the impact to the community. Rachelle Rickard explained that Kmart corporation recently executed a five-year lease agreement, so the property owners will be receiving rent for the empty building for five years, but it’s in the owner’s best interest to find an occupant because that helps the other tenants. Related to homelessness, Rickard explained that propositions 47 and 57 changed many state laws. She says today a transient can shoot heroin on the front steps of Atascadero city hall and police can only issue a tickets. She said, “The governor said in his state of the state address that those laws are contributing to the problem. He says he’s going to do something about the issue.”

Rachelle advised residents concerned about street conditions to go to the city’s website where there one can report potholes and other issues.

The city and Atascadero chamber of commerce have one more Talk-On-The-Block scheduled. It is scheduled for Thursday at the Community Church on Rosario road near the Atascadero police station. It begins at 6:00. The public is invited to attend.