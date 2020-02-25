Paso Robles School Board 2.25.2020

The Paso Robles school board meets this afternoon and evening at the district office. The board will discuss comprehensive school safety plans for each school in the district.

They will also discuss new bus route options. That’s following up on the previous meeting when they discussed eliminating bus transportation for high school students except for special needs students and those living in San Miguel and Heritage Ranch.

Assistant superintendent Jennifer Gaviola will also talk about potential reduction of force based on lack of funds related to the districts fiscal recovery plan. Gaviola recently notified teachers and classified workers of their seniority status. If there are going to be teacher lay-offs, those teachers have to be given notice in a few weeks.

The board meeting starts at 4:30 afternoon, but will retire to closed session to deal with a lawsuits against the school district. The public meeting will begin around 6:00.