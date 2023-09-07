Atascadero to Discuss Development Impact Fee Deferral Policy 9.07.2023

The city of Atascadero will be holding its next regular meeting on Tuesday, September 12th, at 6pm.

On the agenda’s public hearing is an affordable housing development impact fee deferral policy. The agenda packet says city council directed staff in April of this year to draft a policy that would allow for the deferral of impact fees for affordable housing projects.

The proposed program would defer impact fees for 17 years for the construction of residential units that are in the low, very low, and extremely low-income categories. Staff estimates that this would defer three million dollars in impact fees and wastewater capacity charges for the term of deferment.

You can attend Tuesday’s meeting in person in the Atascadero city council chambers, or listen right here on KPRL.