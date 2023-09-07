CAPSLO Withdraws App for Palm St Overnight Parking Program 9.07.2023

CAPSLO announced yesterday prior to its meeting that it has withdrawn its application for use of Palm street as a safe parking location.

The safe parking program in San Luis Obispo provides a safe place for unhoused residents to park overnight, and has been located at Railroad Square. In recent months the city has decided to close the permanent location and establish a monthly rotating safe parking program.

City staff said in a release that it was made aware of a recent case law that “casts doubt” on the city’s ability to temporarily close Palm street for establishing a safe parking location.

The planning commission still met last night for its meeting, and members of the public were allowed to provide comments, but no action was taken.