Although a lot of traditional holiday events have been canceled, Atascadero is doing its best to keep the spirit of Christmas alive.

Terrie Banish tells KPRL the count down will begin at 4:30 late Friday afternoon at the Sunken Gardens. Terri says there will also be a drive-through event at Atascadero high school.

There will also be reindeer at the Sunken Gardens area for the next three afternoons. Christmas traditions alive and well in Atascadero.