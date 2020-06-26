Atascadero Zoo 6.26.2020

The Charles Paddock Zoo in Atascadero received a check for $10,000 thursday from the Atascadero Wine Festival. Zoo Director Alan Baker says, “It’s always great to receive a check which we can use to enhance the zoo.”

Barbi Butz helped start the Atascadero Wine Festival 25 years ago. She says, “From the beginning, we’ve given money each year to help the zoo. We raise money each year for the zoo. Unfortunately, we aren’t holding a Wine Festival this year. It was scheduled for Saturday, June 27th, but we had to cancel it.”

The zoo is open, but only 40 people are allowed at any time. Mayor Heather Moreno says, “The zoo is open, but you must wear a mask to visit the zoo.”

The flamingos at the front of the zoo have a new young flamingo. “It hatched about a week ago, and it’s very active,” says Zoo Director Alan Baker. “Usually, we look for the hatch-lings in the nest, but this one is up and around the flamingo area early in the morning, so we have to go looking for it. It’s quite active.”

The Charles Paddock Zoo in Atascadero is open from 10-5 seven days a week.