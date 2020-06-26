On Billion Dollars Worth of Stimulus Checks 6.26.2020

According to the government accountability office, the treasury’s bureau of fiscal services sent out $1.4 billion dollars worth of stimulus checks to more than one million dead Americans. The bureau says it’s because they didn’t have access to the social security administrations set of death records.

In it’s 403-page report evaluating Washington bureaucrats during the pandemic….The GAO says that as far as the stimulus checks went, there was room for improvement. It also said that the Center for Disease Control’s initial Covid-19 tests had “accuracy and reliability issues.”