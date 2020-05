Two avocado growers in Nipomo say thieves stole dozens of avocados from their orchards this week.

One grower with 100 trees saying someone stole most of her avocados, except those out of reach at the top of the trees. She discovered the avo’s missing Wednesday. The growers want to get the word out to warn others of the thefts.

Some growers now have dogs and armed guards patrolling the orchards in the overnight hours, on the watch for avocado thieves.