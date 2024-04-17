Baby Mongoose Lemur Born at Charles Paddock Zoo 04.17.2024

The city of Atascadero and Charles Paddock Zoo have announced the birth of a mongoose lemur.

The zoo says the baby lemur can be seen on exhibit, likely clinging to its mother for the first three weeks. Its gender will be determined by the development of its beard color. After a few weeks, the mongoose lemur will also begin to sample the foods its mother and father are eating, and sample other parts of its diet, including fruit, flowers, leaves, and occasionally bugs.

As part of the species survival plan, the mongoose lemur will be transferred to another zoo when it is ready to leave to ensure the genetic diversity and survival of the species, as lemurs are considered to be critically endangered in the wild.

The Charles Paddock Zoo will also be celebrating earth day with the family-friendly “Party For The Planet Event” on Saturday, April 20th from 10 am to 3 pm.