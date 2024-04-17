Cuesta College Settles Whistleblower Lawsuit 04.17.2024

Cuesta College has agreed to settle a lawsuit that was filed in November, alleging that the school had retaliated against an employee for whistleblowing.

The employee, Andrew Kranes, worked as a general maintenance worker at Cuesta College. He reported that his supervisors and coworkers were misusing the college’s vehicles and auto repair shop for personal reasons, resulting in harassment and retaliation at his workplace.

Kranes remained employed at Cuesta College until April 10th, with the settlement being reached on April 11th.

Cuesta college has agreed to pay around $77,600 to Kranes, an excess of his year’s salary plus benefits.