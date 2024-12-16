Backyard Burning For SLO County Resuming December 16th – 12.16.2024

Cal Fire San Luis Obispo has announced that permits for backyard burning will be available once again starting today.

With the recent rains improving fuel moisture levels, residents in non-urban areas can now apply for backyard burning permits. A release by Cal Fire says this burning season has a streamlined online burning permit process, available at: slocleanair.org.

For agricultural burning, those who meet the requirements must apply directly through Cal Fire.

Atascadero residents must go through the city for backyard burning permits, which will be available in January.