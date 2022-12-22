Ballot Count Continues 12.22.2022

Meanwhile, at the county government center in San Luis Obispo, the recount continues in the supervisors race between incumbent Bruce Gibson, and challenger Dr. Bruce Jones.

Supervisor Debbie Arnold says she’s has some concerns about the way elections are run in San Luis Obispo county. That’s why she voted against declaring the election at a recent board of supervisors meeting.

Coming up at 1 this afternoon, KPRL will talk with Fair Elections Advocate, Darcia Stebbins, who has been watching the recount operation.

More on the recount tomorrow here on KPRL.