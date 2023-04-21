Ballot Counting 04.21.2023

Ballot counting resumes today at the county government center in San Luis Obispo.

Just one race in the his special election. The school board race in Paso Robles. When the count ended after election day Tuesday, Kenny Enney had a 386 vote lead over Angela Hollander, the teacher’s union candidate.

Enney leading in the race with 52% of the vote. That’s with about 10,000 votes counted out of 30 thousand that were mailed out to voters in the Paso Robles school district.

Because of election protocol, it will probably take 17 or 18 days to complete counting of the ballots. But as we’ve seen, county clerk recorder Elaina Cano counts ballots at her own pace. So far, the vote count has run 52% for Kenny Enney. 48% for Angela Hollander, she’s the backed by teachers union candidate.

We’ll have an update on the vote count Monday here on KPRL.