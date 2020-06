Atascadero police arrest two Paso Robles residents for a bank robbery in Atascadero.

27-year-old Kalvyn Voshal and 32-year-old Adreanna Rostro of Paso Robles are suspected of robbing a credit union on El Camino Real back on May 28th. They were recognized from surveillance videos.

They were charged with felony counts of bank robbery, burglary and criminal conspiracy. They were booked and released at the county jail.