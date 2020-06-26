Fire in Paso Robles 6.26.2020

A news conference held yesterday at the site of a home burned to the ground during Monday’s fire in and around the Salinas riverbed in Paso Robles. The fire in Paso Robles destroyed two homes and damaged 9 others. Thousands of people evacuated their homes. Another couple thousand people lost power. The focus of yesterday’s news conference was the fuel in the river bed. The brush and weeds that burn so quickly.

Fire chief Jonathon Stornetta says clearing brush from the river bed will help reduce the threat of fires. Mayor Steve Martin says he and John Peschong signed a letter to written by assemblyman Jordan Cunningham asking the California Environmental Protection Agency to allow the city to clear the brush using mechanized methods.

The city will now wait a week for a response from the California Environmental Protection Agency. That’s for a response to the letter sent by assemblyman Jordan Cunningham and signed by the local leaders.