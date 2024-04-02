Bar Altercation in Atascadero, One Arrested 04.02.2024

The Atascadero police department responded to reports of an altercation on Sunday, March 31st at about 1:45 am.

The altercation was taking place at Whiskey and June Bar on El Camino Real, where it was reported that a male had confronted others, brandished a firearm, aimed it at them, and then fled the area in a vehicle.

After receiving a description of the vehicle and its license plate, an Atascadero police officer located the vehicle on the 9800 block of East Front. Police conducted a high-risk traffic stop, resulting in four persons being detained. The vehicle’s driver, 26-year-old Michael Anthony Garcia of Nipomo, was determined to be the person involved in the altercation at the Whiskey and June Bar, and he was arrested on several charges that include felony assault with a deadly weapon, carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle, and driving under the influence.

He was transported to the San Luis Obispo county jail.