Caltrans & SLOCOG Secure Funding For Highway 46 Improvements 04.02.2024

SLOCOG announced that the California Transportation Commission approved $35 million in construction funds to phase 1 of the state route 46 Antelope grade improvements project.

This project is part of the larger highway 46 corridor improvement project, which aims to transform highway 46 from a two mile highway into a four-lane expressway.

The $35 million will go to a 1.3 mile stretch from the vicinity of Antelope road to the San Luis Obispo/Kern county line. This will link the existing four-lane expressway section in Kern county to the ongoing construction at the Cholame “Y.”

SLOCOG says that segment 2 of the Antelope grade section still needs $70 million in funding.