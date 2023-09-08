Barbershop Owner Accused of Rape Charges Pleads Not Guilty 9.08.2023

Local barbershop owner, Nathan Abate of Atascadero, was charged earlier this year with sex crimes following an investigation by the county sheriff’s office.

Charged with rape, rape by use of drugs, and oral copulation of a person under the age of 18, Abate pleaded not guilty to his charges yesterday.

The judge denied a motion by the defense to dismiss the case against Abate, and he is due back in court for a trial setting conference on October 5th. Abate is currently out of custody.

Sheriff officials say they also have an active arrest warrant for Kin Coffee Shop owner Julian Contreras, who is believed to be involved with an incident of sexual assault alongside Abate.