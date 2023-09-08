SLO Supervisor Meeting Tuesday on Fire Responsibility for Oceano 9.08.2023

The county board of supervisors will be meeting Tuesday morning at 9 for its regular meeting.

Part of the board’s business agenda is providing direction regarding the county’s option to assume fire responsibility in Oceano. The agenda packet for the item says the Oceano Community Services District has chosen to cut its fire services, as the cost of providing fire services has dramatically grown and the property taxes for the fire service has flattened. The OCSD has failed to pass two tax measures intended to raise additional revenue.

The county can choose to provide fire protection services, but are not mandated to do so under state law.

If you cannot attend the meeting on Tuesday in person, you can watch online.