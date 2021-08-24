Barney Schwartz Park 8.24.2021

A new bike park is going to be developed at Barney Schwartz park in Paso Robles.

The Dale Schwartz Memorial Endowment Fund is funding the park’s design and construction. That will cost about $350 thousand dollars.

The city is asking bicyclists to complete a survey on features they’d like to see at the pump track.

For more information on the bike park at Barney Schwartz park, go to the city website, prcity.com.

Dale and Barney Schwartz owned and operated radio station KPRL back in the 50’s and 60’s.

Their philanthropy continues to impact the city of Paso Robles.