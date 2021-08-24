Oil Wells Near Price Canyon 8.24.2021

Now, a former owner of a women’s clothing store in Paso Robles is accusing the county of approving illegal oil wells near Price Canyon road.

For several years, Natalie Risner owned and operated Apropos, a women’s clothing store in downtown Paso Robles. She owns property in Arroyo Grande.

She says county and state officials violated promised that no new oil wells would be drilled in the oil field off Price Canyon road until proper permits were issued.

An environmental group says that’s exactly what is happening.

The board of supervisors is scheduled to hear the allegations October 19th.