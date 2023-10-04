Bausch Requests Essential Business & No Mask Mandates 10.04.2023

At the end of the Paso Robles city council’s regular meeting on October 3rd, district 2 city council member Chris Bausch requested a future agenda item for the city council.

The agenda item would ask council to consider passing a resolution declaring all businesses in the city as essential businesses, in advance of any potential closures ordered by state, federal, county officials or agencies. A second resolution would also be considered: that mask mandates will not be enforced in Paso Robles, and that masking shall be a matter of personal preference.

The city council unanimously approved for city staff to develop a report on the item, and for it to be brought back as a future agenda item. Chris Bausch shared with city council members and staff a similar resolution that was recently passed by the Coalinga city council.

Chris Bausch is requesting members of the public to bring their support to the city council meeting, and to contact city officials expressing their support.