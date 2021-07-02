Bear Sighting at Cal Poly 7.02.2021

A surveillance camera on the Cal Poly campus captures video of a young bear roaming the campus near the Cal Poly Technology park.

The California black bear was seen on the north side of the campus around noon on Tuesday.

The bear butted its head against doors at “SoCreate” at the Technology park off Highland and Mt. Bishop road.

Students saw the bear and took pictures, before it scampered off.

Courtney Meznarich says some of the “SoCreate” team captured a picture before they found video of the bear.

California Fish and Wildlife advises people not to leave food out in areas like campsites or outside your home if it’s in the vicinity of bears.