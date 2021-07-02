Autopsy on Edward Giron 7.02.2021

An autopsy determines that the man who shot and killed detective Luca Benedetti sustained 14 gun shot wounds in a shoot out with police.

The fatal shot to his head, however, Edward Giron fired himself. That was shortly after he ambushed several San Luis Obispo police officers as they attempted to serve a search warrant.

San Luis police were well acquainted with Edward Zamora Giron. They had responded to complaints about his behavior at least ten times in the months leading up to his fatal ambush of detective Luca Benedetti and several other officers.

The autopsy was performed by a forensic pathologist on behalf of Giron’s family.