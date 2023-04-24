Bearcats Swept by Tigers 04.24.2023

The Paso Robles Bearcats lost both games of a double-header Saturday to the San Luis Obispo Tigers.

The Bearcats held the Tigers to only two runs until the sixth inning, then gave up two more. In the 7th, after one Bearcat walked, Logan Carr stroked a single up the middle. It looked like the start of a game-changing rally, but it quickly faded. The game ended with the runners stuck on base.

The Tigers beat the Bearcats in the second game 9-5.

Although the losses were disappointing, the Bearcat Boosters tacos were excellent.

The Bearcats will host Righetti Tuesday afternoon at 4:30.