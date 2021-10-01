Bice Go Fund Me Account 10.01.2021

29-year-old Justin Bice of Paso Robles continues to recover from getting shot last Sunday at his home on Dorothy court. The shooter arrested Sunday afternoon in San Miguel.

Bice reportedly lost an eye and part of his skull.

Family friends have started a Go-Fund-Me account to raise money to pay for his medical expenses. To access it, you may need to search for Erin Rodriguez, who started the go fund me account.

So far, they’ve raised more than $6,000 toward a goal of $10,000, although it may cost much more than that as he recovers from the shooting.

The suspect is 20-year-old Carlos Luis Chavez, who previously attended Lewis Middle School, about one half mile from the site of Sunday’s shooting.