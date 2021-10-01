County Clerk Recorder 10.01.2021

Earlier this week, San Luis Obispo county supervisors voted 3-2 to find more candidates for the job of county clerk recorder, which is vacant after Tommy Gong resigned to take a position in northern California.

But on Wednesday, three of the five members on the five person selection committee sent the supervisors a letter saying, and I quote, “It would not be productive to reconvene the review committee. As professionals, we have already given you our best recommendations and cannot, in good conscience, recommend added candidates.”

The candidates include elections officers from Yolo and Santa Barbara county, and the deputy clerk recorder Helen Nolan, who is filling in until permanent interim county clerk is named to serve until the next election.

44 people applied for the job.

Only three had election experience.

The board of supervisors will revisit the hiring process at their meeting Tuesday of next week.