Food and Wine Magazine names a northern Santa Barbara county winery the best in California.

Bien Nacido Winery opened in 1973 on the old Rancho Tepesquet. That was the 20,000 acre ranch owned by Pacifico Ontiveros near Sisquoc, which is south east of Santa Maria.

The Ontiveros family still holds family reunions at the winery. Their original family adobe is still standing at Bien Nacido. It’s nearly 200 years old.