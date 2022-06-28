Politics in the SLO County 06.28.2022

Politics in San Luis Obispo county have seen better days and far worse.

Recently, former Grover Beach mayor Debbie Peterson published a book called the Happiest Corruption, Sleaze, Lies and Suicide in a California Beach Town. The book has become an Amazon best seller.

She says she wasn’t always in politics, but she did serve as mayor of Grover Beach. She says the corruption in the south county first manifested with the sewer district when she was serving as a council member.

The big corruption, however, related to the cannabis industry, and power brokers buying licenses to operate cannabis retail stores from elected city officials. The price, one hundred dollars in cash.

And then of course, the corruption with supervisor Adam Hill. More on that tomorrow here on KPRL.