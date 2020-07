Just south of Santa Barbara, a black bear was spotted near Oprah Winfrey’s home in Montecito. The black bear described as a healthy juvenile.

Earlier in the morning Monday, the Santa Barbara county sheriff’s office received calls about a bear being spotted on the north end of Ennisbrook Trail.

Fish and wildlife officials said they did not respond because the bear was on the move, and it headed back into the hills above Montecito.