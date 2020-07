The Duo-Tones entertained folks who drove through the parking lot next to the Atascadero chamber of commerce as part of Band, Burgers and Brew. The drive-thru event held yesterday afternoon in Atascadero. Chamber CEO Emily Reneau said it went well.

Proceeds benefited Kiwanis and the chamber of commerce on the first Band, Burgers and Brew drive through event at the Atascadero chamber of commerce of parking lot.