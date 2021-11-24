Black Friday 11.24.2021

Thanksgiving is tomorrow. Then Friday is black Friday. That’s when the serious shopping begins.

In downtown San Luis Obispo, city officials have waived parking fees both Friday and small business Saturday to encourage shoppers in downtown San Luis.

Not in Paso Robles, however. The parking meters will be running and the parking police will be patrolling downtown Paso Robles. Yesterday, the parking app was not working, so if you go downtown Paso Robles on black Friday or small business Saturday, you’ll need to go to the kiosk.

The good news according to city officials, the short term rentals in Paso Robles are full with visitors from the San Joaquin valley, the Bay Area and southern California. Where they generally don’t allow short term rentals in residential neighborhoods.