Other Stories This Wednesday 11.24.2021

More violent crime in San Luis Obispo. A 64-year-old man murdered near San Luis creek. The incident occurred around 5 Saturday afternoon. Police believe it’s an isolated incident. They took a person of interest into custody. The victims body found in a homeless camp near the freeway.

Actor Kevin Spacey ordered to pay $31 million dollars to the studio which produced “House of Cards.” Spacey was fired for sexual misconduct. He allegedly molested several young men who were crew members on the set of the production. One accuser says Spacey hit on him at a Hollywood party when he was only 14 years old.