Black Lives Matter Protests 7.30.2020

More evaluation of the recent black lives matters protests. In San Luis, police chief Deanna Cantrell says the public was placed at risk and trust was broken by protesters during the five hour “no justice no peace” protest in San Luis Obispo on July 21st. The demonstration organized by the Marxist organization, black lives matter.

During the protest last week, protesters went out onto the freeway and blocked traffic. That led to confrontations between innocent drivers and protesters. It disrupted traffic on the freeway and led to two arrests. Chief Cantrell says blocking roadways is illegal. And entering highway 101 presents an especially dangerous situation.

Cantrell telling the Tribune, “My perspective of the protesters getting on the freeway is that it’s super super dangerous and illegal. It’s an absolute danger not just to the protesters, but to drivers of the vehicles and to police.”

In Madison, Wisconsin, police identify two women who beat a state senator during a black lives matter protest there. The state senator was a liberal democrat, but he was severely beaten and put in a hospital. Witnesses say the two women knocked him down and stomped on his neck and head. He was taken to a nearby hospital.

The two women are identified as a licensed PhD physical therapist and a teacher. One witness said she thought they were a man and a woman, not two women.